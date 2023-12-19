Telangana back in poll mode

Hyderabad: Telangana is back into poll mode. All political parties are gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections for which notification is expected towards the second half of February.

The Congress party, which is on cloud nine following its victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections, wants a repeat performance in the Lok Sabha polls. Telangana, the Congress feels, would be one state where it will not face any problems from the INDIA bloc barring the CPI there would be no other party with whom it may have to share the seats.

The Congress party also passed a resolution urging Sonia Gandhi to contest the elections from Telangana. Recalling the time when Indira Gandhi contested from Medak, the Congress leaders said since Sonia was Telangana Talli, she should contest from the state. Once the Assembly was over and the white paper on economy would be presented, it would become the main point for the campaign.

As a first step, the political affairs committee meeting of the Congress was held here on Monday which was attended by the state in-charge Manikrao Thakre.

The PAC made the party top leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as in-charge for Lok Sabha segments. He has been made in-charge of Chevella and Mahbubnagar.



Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka will be responsible for Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy for Mahbubabad and Khammam, Seethakka for Adilabad, D Sridhar Babu Peddapalli, Ponnam Prabhakar Karimnagar, T Jeevan Reddy Nizamabad, P Sudharshan Reddy Zahirabad, Damodar Rajanarsimha Medak, Tummala Nageswara Rao Malkajgiri, Jupally Krishna Rao Nagarkurnool, N Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalgonda, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Bhongir and Konda Surekha for Warangal.

On the other hand, top BJP leaders are said to have been silently touring various districts to assess the situation and chances of the party in the Lok Sabha polls. They are also said to be scouting for possible winning candidates.