Telangana: Bandi Sanjay Kumar wants ministers, MLAs to quit

Nirmal: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday demanded the resignation of ministers and TRS legislators for the government's failure in celebrating the Liberation Day officially.

Addressing a public meeting to mark the Telangana Liberation Day at Veyi Udala Marri, Sanjay said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao should apologise to people for forgetting the promise of celebrating the day officially.

"The BJP will form the government in Telangana and end the family rule of CM KCR. Apologise to people for ignoring the promise of celebrating the day. I demand the ministers, the TRS MLAs to resign.

Why is your CM not celebrating the day. If you are a real Telanganaite and if your blood boils, come out and dethrone the government. The martyrs are seeing from the skies that the BJP has come to fulfil their aspirations," stated Sanjay.