Telangana: Bathukamma Sarees to be distributed from today

Telangana government to distribute Bathukamma sarees from today across the state. The sarees have already been sent to all villages, mandals and distircts. The sarees will distributed until October 6.

The sarees will be distributed to all the women above 18 years of age and holding white ration cards. This year, a total of 1.08 crore sarees in 810 varieties were designed and the government has spent Rs 333.14 crore for the Bathukamma sarees distribution.

The sarees have been weaved by the Sircilla, Karimnagar and Warangal handloom workers. So far, 90 per cent of sarees have reached to the district centres.

Bathukamma sarees have been designed in 290 designs with 17 new designs on the orders of the minister KT Rama Rao who collected opinions from women during the saree distribution process last year.