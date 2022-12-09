Telangana Bengali Film Festival begins today

Hyderabad: What's a film festival without red carpets, a hall packed with eager audiences, stories that glue all to screen and stars that descend to make one believe in celluloid fairytales. All this can be witnessed from today. The Hyderabad Bangalee Samiti along with the State government and Telangana Tourism is to host the fifth edition of Telangana Bengali Film Festival- Aayna -2022 from December 9 to 11 at Prasad Preview Theater.

A total of eight Bengali movies, two Telugu films and one Oriya movie will be screened during the festival. A host of Bengali film stars including Debasree Roy, Srabanti, Anirban, Arindam Sil, Ram Kamal , Raajhorshee will be gracing the ceremony, said Dilip Bhattacherjee, a member of TBFF Aayna-2022.

Entry is free. By scanning the respective QR code displayed at the hall, people can receive their free movie passes, he added.