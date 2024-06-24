Live
- Carefully examine demands of AP, Bihar on special status
- Ruchi launches e-commerce platform
- 44 IAS officials transferred in Telangana
- Young women face rising cancer risk due to lifestyle choices, experts warn
- Charts indicate indecisiveness
- Kalpana Chaudhari leads with lac bangles business
- ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa edges past West Indies; joins England in semifinals
- Markets may consolidate at higher levels this week
- Anoushka Chauhan advocates for individual style over fashion trends
- 5 Cong leaders expelled for throwing ink at Sarat
Just In
Telangana Bhavan staff gets salaries
The BRS party office Telangana Bhavan staff finally received their salaries on Saturday after the intervention of the party leadership.
Hyderabad: The BRS party office Telangana Bhavan staff finally received their salaries on Saturday after the intervention of the party leadership.
The staff members in the BRS party office in Telangana were not getting salaries for the last two months, and a fortnight had already passed in the third month. The staff had brought this matter to the attention of KT Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, who assured them that he would dispatch them their salaries.
The Hans India newspaper had published the news regarding the delayed salaries on June 21. The salary bill for Telangana Bhavan personnel amounted to Rs 4 lakh, and the workers are making efforts to explain this to the visiting leaders at the Bhavan. According to sources, KTR instructed party leaders to settle the outstanding dues promptly and ensure immediate payment of salaries.