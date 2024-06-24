Telangana Bhavan staff gets salaries

Hyderabad: The BRS party office Telangana Bhavan staff finally received their salaries on Saturday after the intervention of the party leadership.

The staff members in the BRS party office in Telangana were not getting salaries for the last two months, and a fortnight had already passed in the third month. The staff had brought this matter to the attention of KT Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, who assured them that he would dispatch them their salaries.

The Hans India newspaper had published the news regarding the delayed salaries on June 21. The salary bill for Telangana Bhavan personnel amounted to Rs 4 lakh, and the workers are making efforts to explain this to the visiting leaders at the Bhavan. According to sources, KTR instructed party leaders to settle the outstanding dues promptly and ensure immediate payment of salaries.