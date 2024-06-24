  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Bhavan staff gets salaries

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

The BRS party office Telangana Bhavan staff finally received their salaries on Saturday after the intervention of the party leadership.

Hyderabad: The BRS party office Telangana Bhavan staff finally received their salaries on Saturday after the intervention of the party leadership.

The staff members in the BRS party office in Telangana were not getting salaries for the last two months, and a fortnight had already passed in the third month. The staff had brought this matter to the attention of KT Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, who assured them that he would dispatch them their salaries.

The Hans India newspaper had published the news regarding the delayed salaries on June 21. The salary bill for Telangana Bhavan personnel amounted to Rs 4 lakh, and the workers are making efforts to explain this to the visiting leaders at the Bhavan. According to sources, KTR instructed party leaders to settle the outstanding dues promptly and ensure immediate payment of salaries.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X