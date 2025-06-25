Telangana Bhavan staffers assist returnees from Iran, Israel

Hyderabad: In line with the continuous monitoring efforts initiated by state government, the authorities are closely coordinating the safe return of its citizens from the conflict-hit Middle East region. The dedicated helpdesk and support team at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi, remain actively engaged in receiving and assisting all incoming passengers.

A total of 17 new arrivals have been recorded: Masshad, Iran – 5, Jordan (via Iran) – 1 and 11 persons from Israel.

In addition to the 6 students who arrived on Monday, this brings the cumulative total to 23 Telangana citizens safely returned so far.

All the returnees have made their onward travel arrangements to Hyderabad at their own expense.

Telangana Bhavan staff are providing necessary assistance, including reception at the airport, refreshments, and coordination until the passengers board their domestic flights.

The Government is maintaining close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian Embassies to facilitate additional evacuations, particularly from Israel, where outbound flights remain disrupted due to temporary airspace closures. The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safe return of every citizen. The helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan remains operational for real-time assistance and information.