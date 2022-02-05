Telangana: Bike falls of Shaikpet flyover after being hit by car, one dead

A fatal road accident has taken place on the recently opened Shaikpet new flyover in Hyderabad. A speeding car collided with a bike on the Shaikpet flyover within the Rayadurg police station. The young man flew from the flyover and died on the spot. The incident took place on Friday night.

The police said a speeding car collided with a biker on the flyover. The young man, who was riding his bike, fell off the bridge and died on the spot with serious injuries. This caused a huge traffic jam on the flyover.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. The body was later shifted to Osmania Hospital Mortuary for postmortem. A case has been registered and is being investigated.