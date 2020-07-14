Telangana BJP braces for four-front assault on TRS

Hyderabad: The attack on saffron party's Nizamabad Member of Parliament Arvind Dharmapuri at Warangal, allegedly, at the behest of the TRS leaders has not gone down well with Telangana BJP leadership. According to the party sources, the man with a mandate from the national leadership and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has decided to put in place a four-front attack on the TRS government and the party.



According to the party source, the Karimnagar MP had held discussions with the senior leaders of the party on Sunday evening. That apart, the changing rules under the new BJP chief asks the party unit leaders firstly to mount a direct attack on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on the policy and party fronts. Secondly, to take on individual ministries, ruling party MLAs, leaders highlighting irregularities, alleged corruption in implementing projects, schemes and the like.

Thirdly, the party leaders asked not to shy away from taking the names of the IAS, IPS and other senior officials acting as "poster children" to appease the ruling party, its ministers and leaders against their job charts.

Lastly, apart from politically strengthening the party to take on the TRS, it would wage a war against its ideological anathema, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). In the process, the saffron party seems that it can maximise inflicting collateral damage to the ruling party.

Making the first step to this effect, the TS BJP chief has gone aggressive mincing no words calling the TRS leader "Daddammalu" hiding under the cover of police protection to escape from the people's wrath, and to unleash a physical attack on the BJP leaders and the party's people's representatives.