Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeks probe by CEA

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that the Union Power Minister RK Singh has responded positively to direct the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to inquire into Srisailam Hydel Power Plant fire accident.



In a statement on Friday, he said that he lodged a complaint with the Union Minister on the fire accident in which nine persons lost their lives.

Taking a serious view of the incident, RK Singh has assured to order for a safety audit of all the hydel power projects in Telangana by the CEA. The minister also assured to take stringent action against those responsible for the lapses in the safety at the power plant, he added.

Kumar said in his representation to the minister that the power plant is lacking the safety norms prescribed by the National Fire Protection Association Code and the safety measures at the plant are not improved even after similar fire accidents took place over there during the 1998 and 2009 floods apart from another incident that had taken place in 2019.