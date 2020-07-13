Telangana: BJP MP convoy attacked by TRS goons

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) workers attacked the convoy of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Warangal Urban district on Sunday. As a vengeance over remarks made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at a news conference, workers of TRS hurled stones and eggs on his convoy.

The MP escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident occurred when Lok Sabha MP from Nizamabad was coming out of BJP office after addressing a news conference. Raising slogans against Arvind, TRS workers tried to stop the convoy. When the police tried to stop them, they attacked the convoy. The protesters also tried to barge into BJP office, leading to a clash between the two groups.

Supporters of both the parties started fighting with each other. Police interfered to control the situation and detained the TRS workers.

Protesting against the attack, BJP leaders and activists marched towards the residence of local TRS MLA Vinay Bhaskar to stage a protest. Police stopped them and arrested the protesters.

Earlier, addressing the news conference Arvind alleged that at a time when people were facing a crisis due to COVID-19, the chief minister was taking rest at his farm house. He also claimed that the Centre's BJP led government was unable to help the state due to the chief minister's negligence. He also made allegations of corruption against the chief minister and his family members.

BJP leaders condemned the attack

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy has condemned the attack on Arvind. He tweeted that, "Strongly condemn the attack on MP from Nizamabad by TRS workers. This attack gives credence to the fact that opposition in TS is being continuously & systematically suppressed in every way possible, about which I also apprised the concerned police officials."

BJP general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao said that the attack on BJP MP by TRS workers is highly condemnable. "TRS does not gain politically by attacking BJP leaders. BJP grows in suppression," he said.

State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay also condemned the attack on Arvind's convoy. He said while people of Telangana were scared of COVID-19, the chief minister was scared of the BJP. He claimed that the attack on the MP's convoy was pre-planned. Sanjay warned the TRS that if it resorts to attacks, BJP will be forced to give a befitting reply.