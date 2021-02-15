X
Telangana-BJP remembers Sushma Swaraj on her 69th birth anniversary

Sushma Swaraj
Sushma Swaraj

Highlights

Telangana State BJP on Sunday paid rich tributes to the late former Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at party state headquarters here on the occasion of her 69th birth anniversary

Nampally: Telangana State BJP on Sunday paid rich tributes to the late former Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at party state headquarters here on the occasion of her 69th birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy recalled her services and support for the formation of Telangana.

He said that people of the state will not forget her contribution.

"Despite being unwell during her last days, the ailing leader had called me on my election as an MP and extended her blessing like a mother. The party would never forget her services in taking the BJP ideals and policies into the people and the way she convinced them to extend their support to the party," he added.

BJP Mahila Morcha, senior leaders and corporators paid floral tribute to Sushma Swaraj.

