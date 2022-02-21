Telangana: Brahmotsavams at Bhadradri to begin on April 2

Brahmotsavams at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Temple at Bhadrachalam will begin on April 2, said the temple executive officer on Monday.



The temple Vaidika committee released the schedule of Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the temple. According to it, Sri Rama Navami would take place on April 10 on which celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Sita would be celebrated.

The temple sthacharyulu, KE Sthalasai and chief priest P Sitaramanujacharyulu in a communication said that the Lord Rama's 'Maha Pattabhishekam' would be held on April 11.

And the 'Thirukalyana Brahmotsavams' would be held from April 2 to April 16, he said, adding that during the brahmotsavams Nitya Kalyanam and other regular rituals would not be performed.