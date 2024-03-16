Telangana BSP Chief RS Praveen Kumar quits party, leaves a message in X handle

Telangana BSP Chief RS Praveen Kumar took a sensational decision announcing resigning from the party. He made it clear that he will take a decision on future activities soon. RS Praveen Kumar said that wherever he is, he will fight for Bahujana.

In the current situation, RS Praveen tweeted that there was no other option but to resign from the BSP.

Dear fellow Bahujans,

I am unable to type this message, but I must do it anyway, as the time to take new path has arrived now.

Please forgive me for this post and I have no choice left.



With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Party😭.

I don’t want the image of… — Dr.RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) March 16, 2024

In the tweet, he wrote,



Please forgive me for this post and I have no choice left.

With heavy heart I have decided to leave Bahujan Samaj Party😭.

I don’t want the image of this great party to suffer because of recent decisions (no matter how well informed they are) in Telangana under my leadership.

At the same time I also don’t want to compromise on certain core principles and personal character.

As a #swaero I shall not blame anyone and I also do not want to cheat those who trusted me."

Further, RS Praveen Kumar said stated that it is Bahujan Samaj Party to decide the future course of action in Telangana.

I profusely thank most hon’ble #Behenji @mayawati for trusting and guiding me all through. You continue to be my hero, #Behenji🙏. I shall always keep the core principles on which this Mission for Social Justice founded by Manyavar Kanshiram in my mind through out my life. I thank Sri Ramji Gautham ji, MP Rajya Sabha for handholding me in this short journey through the world of Bahujan politics.

I am also indebted to all Bahujans of this country forever for their trust on me. I want to assure you all that I won’t bow down to ‘any pressure’ in preserving the sacred constitutional values #justice #liberty #equality and #fraternity and work tirelessly to transform Bahujans as a righteous, self reliant, forward looking, and fearless class in my own way. This will be my lifetime mission.

I thank people of Telangana and India for standing by me all through, RS Praveen Kumar asserted.



