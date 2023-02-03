Telangana Budget session from today

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Telangana Assembly as the Budget Session would commence at 12.10 pm on Friday. The interest has doubled not because of the budget but because of the face-off that was witnessed between the KCR government and the Governor which seems to have ended now.

While the Assembly is focussing on every minute issue to ensure that there is no violation of any kind of protocol and the Governor is received with full honours as per the rule book when she arrives to deliver the joint address to both Houses of the Assembly, the Governor is said to have given her approval to the speech copy that was sent to her. Officials of the state Assembly Secretariat have made all arrangements to accord a grand welcome to the Governor in the Assembly.

It is being felt that unlike what happened in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan will not deviate from the speech that has been submitted by the government to her.

The Assembly Secretariat has sent letters to all MLAs and MLCs regarding the joint session and Governor's address that would take place after two years. Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy personally monitored the arrangements. Meanwhile, police have made elaborate arrangements with high security measures for the conduct of the last Budget Session of the Assembly which is likely to witness fireworks.

The Opposition Congress and BJP are gearing up to corner the government on the non-fulfilment of the promises made by the government since 2018. The ruling BRS on the other hand wants to take on the Opposition showcasing the growth rate with statistical data. However, the number of days the Assembly would work and the issues that would be taken up for discussion will be decided at the Business Advisory Committee meeting to he held on Friday. Meanwhile, top police officials visited the Assembly premises on Thursday and reviewed the security arrangements. Giant barricades were erected in front of the Assembly main gates in view of intelligence reports that some student organizations and political outfits are planning to lay siege to the Assembly during the session period.