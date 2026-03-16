Telangana Budget Sessions: Governor delivers speech highlighting state development

The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s Budget Sessions began today, with Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla delivering an address outlining the state’s developmental plans. On arrival, the Governor was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, and Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

A historic moment preceded the proceedings, as the Governor unveiled the newly installed statue of 'Telangana Talli' (Mother Telangana) within the Assembly grounds. Following a Guard of Honour from police, he entered the House and commenced his speech in Telugu, highlighting key issues facing the state.

Addressing the economic outlook, the Governor affirmed Telangana’s resilience, noting the state’s 4.99% share of India’s GDP and an increase in per capita income to ₹4.18 lakh. He shared plans for Telangana to become a $3 trillion economy and highlighted Hyderabad’s rising status as a global investment hub, with IT exports reaching ₹3.13 lakh crore.

The Governor detailed three development models: the ‘CURE’ model for urban growth, dividing GHMC into three corporations and Hyderabad into four commissionerates; the ‘PURE’ initiative for environmental protection, including the creation of 45 Sewage Treatment Plants to rejuvenate the Musi River; and the ‘RARE’ scheme focused on rural and agricultural development.

He emphasised people-centric governance, citing schemes such as Rythu Bharosa, which disbursed ₹8,744 crore, and farm loan waivers worth ₹20,616 crore. The government also sanctioned over 1.5 million new ration cards, ensuring quality rice for 33.8 million beneficiaries, and introduced free bus travel for women, facilitating 2.69 billion trips. A target was set to construct 450,000 houses for the underprivileged.

The Governor announced several mega-projects, including the Green Expressway connecting Future City to Bandar Port, and establishing Shamshabad as a hub for bullet train services. New airports are also set to become operational in Adilabad and Warangal districts. Concluding his speech, he stated, “It is our government’s priority to ensure that the industrious people of Telangana become active partners in the state’s development, and that progress benefits every section of society.”