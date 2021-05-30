Telangana cabinet meet today: Lockdown extension likely

Telangana Lockdown: The state Cabinet will meet here on Sunday to take a decision on whether or not to extend the lockdown. In all probability the lockdown is likely to be extended by 10 more days with some more relaxations.

The government feels that the lockdown imposed on May 5 had helped in bringing down the number of Covid cases. One more extension of the lockdown, the government feels, will help in bending the curve of the deadly Covid pandemic.

The Cabinet will also discuss the state of preparedness of medical infrastructure in case there was a third wave. Since there are speculations that the third wave may affect children more, the Cabinet will be focusing its attention on this aspect. However, experts say that it was a mere speculation that the third wave would affect children. This was based on calculations that during the first wave, senior citizens were affected more and during the second wave youngsters were affected.

Experts say that the virus does not differentiate between the age or sex of the person. Anyone with low level of immunity is vulnerable and for that it is important that people follow proper Covid protocols, like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The Medical and Health authorities have been asked to present a district-wise status report on corona cases and the measures taken to contain the spread of the virus during May. "The Cabinet will analyse the loss of life during the second wave and the measures need to be taken to reduce the death rate.

Another important issue that would come before the Cabinet will be about the financial challenges being faced by the government and the necessity of maintaining economic discipline this financial year. Agriculture crisis in the pandemic time and farmers' distress due to lockdown will also be discussed, sources said.