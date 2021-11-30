Telangana: Cabinet panel formed to tackle Omicron, speed up vaccination process

Hyderabad: Amid fears of spread of Omicron, the new strain of coronavirus, the Telangana government has come out with an action plan to keep people safe from getting infected with the new variant.

In this regard, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Health Minister T Harish Rao has been constituted to speed up vaccination process and also take measures to fight new Covid variant effectively. Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy are made members of the sub-committee.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday discussed the preparedness of the Medical and Health department to tackle the corona pandemic in the coming days. The Cabinet also enquired about the progress of Covid vaccination, availability of medicines, capacity of oxygen beds and other requirements. The officials have been asked to lay special focus on Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahbubnagar, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts where the corona vaccination is moving at a slow pace.

The Cabinet suggested the officials to enhance Covid-19 diagnostic tests besides conducting district-wise review of all the government hospitals and provide necessary infrastructure to deal with exigencies. The Ministers were requested to conduct district-wise review meetings to ensure full preparedness of the Health staff. On a priority, all the government hospitals would be strengthened.

The officials of Medical and Health submitted a report in this regard and also explained about Omicron, the new variant that is creating fears across the globe