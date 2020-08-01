X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana cabinet to meet on August 5

Telangana cabinet to meet on August 5
x

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

Telangana cabinet will meet on August 5 at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Telangana cabinet will be meeting at 2 pm on August 5 at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It is learned that the Chief Minister would discuss on the construction of new secretariat, controlled farming, coronavirus, assembly sessions and measures to be taken in the education sector in the view of the pandemic and more.

The government will also discuss the start of the new academic year in the state and also give its final nod for the new secretariat design.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X