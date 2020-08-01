Telangana cabinet to meet on August 5

Telangana cabinet will be meeting at 2 pm on August 5 at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

It is learned that the Chief Minister would discuss on the construction of new secretariat, controlled farming, coronavirus, assembly sessions and measures to be taken in the education sector in the view of the pandemic and more.

The government will also discuss the start of the new academic year in the state and also give its final nod for the new secretariat design.

ఈ నెల 5న రాష్ట్ర మంత్రివర్గ సమావేశం సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్‌ అధ్యక్షతన మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు ప్రగతిభవన్‌లో జరగనుంది. కరోనా నియంత్రణ, కరోనా నేపథ్యంలో విద్యారంగంలో తీసుకోవాల్సిన చర్యలు, నియంత్రిత సాగు పద్ధతిలో వ్యవసాయం, సెక్రటేరియట్‌ నూతన భవన సముదాయ నిర్మాణం తదితర అంశాలపై చర్చించనున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 1, 2020



