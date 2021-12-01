Telangana: Car plunges into agricultural well in Siddipet

A car plunged into an agricultural well in Chittapur village of Dubbak mandal in Siddipet district on Wednesday. The incident took place when the car was proceeding towards Siddipet from Ramayampet. Locals who noticed the accident alerted the police who in turn informed the fire fighters.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot and is pumping out the water from the well to remove the car. The number of people inside the car is known only when the car is taken out from the well. The depth of the well is estimated to be around 15-20 yards.

Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao also rushed to the spot and is monitoring rescue measures. Expert swimmers were also deployed to rescue the people in the car.