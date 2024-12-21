Telangana CM Criticises Allu Arjun Over Theatre Incident

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused actor Allu Arjun of acting irresponsibly after the actor attended a screening at Sandhya Theatre despite police warnings against his presence. The CM stated that the authorities had informed Sandhya Theatre management, the film’s cast, and the crew not to proceed with the event due to safety concerns.

Revanth Reddy highlighted that a large number of fans had gathered at the theatre to see Allu Arjun, resulting in a stampede when the gates opened. Tragically, the incident led to the death of a woman named Revathi, who was trying to protect her son, Sri Teja, during the chaos. The Chief Minister noted that police on the scene performed CPR on Sri Teja and rushed him to the hospital.

The CM raised questions about the lack of support from fellow film personalities towards Sri Teja and his family during this difficult time, contrasting their visits to Allu Arjun in jail with their absence at the hospital. He expressed concern over the perception that movie stars could act above the law without facing consequences.

Furthermore, Revanth Reddy stated that Allu Arjun, identified as A11 in the investigation into the stampede, allegedly misbehaved with police officers at the time of his arrest. He reaffirmed that his government had allowed a price increase for tickets for the upcoming film "Pushpa 2," indicating that they would take legal actions to uphold public safety.