Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao casts vote in native village

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Sobha voted in Chinramadaka village in Siddipet district on Thursday.

He greeted some of the people gathered at the polling station in his native village. During his campaign, the CM had addressed as many as 96 public meetings for BRS till November 28.

Earlier in the day, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao, his sister and MLC K Kavitha, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi were among the leaders who exercised their franchise. Polling would be held till 5 PM in 106 constituencies, while it would conclude at 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected seats



