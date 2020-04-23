Telangana CM KCR happy over power supply measures to lift water from Ranganayaka Sagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Electricity Department to supply water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Konda Pochamma Sagar this rainy season.

As on date, Kaleswaram project water has reached Ranganayaka Sagar. The CM spoke to Transco and Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, who was inspecting Akkaram and Markuk Pump houses, over the phone. He inquired about the Lift works going on to supply water till Konda Pochamma Sagar.

The Chief Minister wanted Lifts to be ready in four or five days. He said during this monsoon, water should be supplied till Konda Pochamma Sagar. He said that the electricity department had always completed the works and tasks before the deadlines and became a role model for other departments.

Lifts will be ready in four or five days: CMD

Prabhakar Rao announced that as per the instructions of CM, all the lift would be ready in four or five days. He said so far, water is successfully lifted from Kaleswaram to Ranganayaka Sagar. Works are going on a war footing to take the water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Konda Pochamma Sagar. On Thursday, Prabhakar Rao conducted surprise checks of the Akkaram, Markuk pump houses works under the Kaleswaram project jurisdiction. He gave suggestions to the staff working there. Prabhakar Rao suggested that all the precautions against the spread of Coronavirus should be taken and physical distancing should be maintained while executing the works.

Speaking on the occasion, the CMD said that the CM was very firm that Kaleswaram project water should reach Mallanna Sagar and Konda Pochampally Sagar this monsoon season and accordingly the pump houses should be made ready.

"As on date, water from Kaleswaram project has successfully reached Ranganayaka Sagar. The electricity department on a war footing getting the Lifts ready to lift water from Ranganayaka Sagar to Mallanna Sagar and then to Konda Pochamma Sagar. In Akkaram, pump sets with a capacity of 162 MW (6x27) are ready. Water from there will reach Markuk. Pump sets with a capacity of 204 MW (6X34) are ready at Markuk to lift the water. Four teams are working day and night. We will complete the testing and get the pump sets ready in four or five days," the CMD said.

Along with the CMD, Transco JMD Srinivas Rao, Director J Suryaprakash, ED PV Prabhakar Rao, SE Anajaneylu, SE Venu and others were present.

Specialists' team from Mumbai arrived with special permission

The engineering team from Rahul Cable Engineering, who are to do the pump houses cable works, were struck in Mumbai due to the lockdown. Unless the team came from Mumbai there is nowhere the works can be completed. Prabhakar Rao wrote a letter to DGP Mahender Reddy in this regard.

DGP Mahender Reddy wrote a letter and spoke to his counterpart in Maharashtra and got special permission to the Cable engineering team. With special permission, the team arrived in special vehicles to Siddipet on April 21. The cable works of the pump houses are going on under the supervision of this team.