Telangana CM KCR likely to attack Centre on GST dues

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the monsoon session of the Telangana Assembly from Monday. The session being held in the midst of Covid pandemic is going to be a new experience for the members as they have been subjected to strict medical examinations and checked whether they are fit for the likely fireworks that promises to make the Assembly session lively. While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to hog the limelight by launching a scathing attack on the Centre on issues like non-payment of GST dues and delay in the enhancement of quota for STs and financial assistance to the state during Corona pandemic.



The issue of long-pending demand to enhance the quota for STs and minorities in education and employment will also figure prominently in the debates to be taken up in the House. The government will also move a resolution demanding the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The government agenda includes adoption of new Revenue Act and debate on illegal projects constructed by the Andhra Pradesh government, fire mishap at the Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Project, farmers' welfare, regulated farming and recent heavy rains and their impact on the farming community.

As Finance Minister Harish Rao tested positive for coronavirus, KCR will also speak elaborately on the current financial situation in the state and the efforts made by the government to overcome the fiscal crisis.

During the 20-day session, the Opposition Congress proposes to nail the TS government on its failure in containing the spread of corona, growing unemployment and the farmers' plight. The Opposition wants to take on the government on the issue of Covid management. It feels that the government had failed in effectively containing the virus and in providing good medical infrastructure and reduce the number of deaths due to the virus.

It also feels that the government did not take necessary steps to prevent job losses during the crisis time. The lone BJP member Raja Singh is planning to speak on the Centre's initiatives in protecting the organised and unorganized sectors during the crisis and the state government's failure on all fronts.

However, the agenda will be finalised at the BAC meeting to be held on Monday for the entire session, including the conduct of Question Hour and Zero Hour.