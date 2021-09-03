Telangana CM KCR meets PM Narendra Modi, briefs over crucial issues of the state

Telangana Chief Minister KCR, who is on a visit to Delhi, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Telangana CM KCR's key meeting with Prime Minister Modi is going on. Telangana CM KCR's crucial meeting with Prime Minister Modi is going on.

Chief Minister KCR handed over letters to PM Modi on ten issues, which includes, IPS Cadre Review, setting up of Textile Park, Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial Corridor, setting up of Navodaya Vidyalaya in new districts, allocation of additional funds for Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, construction of roads in Maoist affected areas, improvement of Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana, setting up of IIIT in Karimnagar, Hyderabad. It seems that the Prime Minister has taken up the issue of setting up a tribal university.

In addition to the contents of the letter, the chief minister is likely to discuss the issue of Krishna and Godavari boards with the Prime Minister. KCR is also likely to take up the pending issues of the State Bifurcation Act.

KCR had a meeting with the Prime Minister in December last year who asked for financial assistance for the construction of roads and infrastructure in Hyderabad which were damaged due to untimely rains.

CM KCR, who had left for Delhi a day earlier to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the TRS party office, was scheduled to return to Hyderabad on Friday, but extended his visit by another two days to meet the central leaders.