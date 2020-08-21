CM KCR orders CBI probe on Srisailam power station fire

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao order CBI probe on fire accident at Srisailam power station which claimed nine lives. The CM appointed CID additional DG Govind Singh as the investigation officer.

In the orders passed, the chief minister directed to conduct a comprehensive inquiry and submit a report.

On learning the fire accident, the Chief Minister expressed deep shock over the mishap and termed it as 'very unfortunate'. The Chief Minister also expressed speedy recovery of those who injured in the mishap and directed the officials to ensure the best treatment to them. The government would bear the entire treatment cost, the CM added.

It is known that nine people were trapped in the fire that engulfed the unit-4 of the power station in Nagar Kurnool on Thursday night. Two rescue teams from Singareni collieries were deployed to save the people. However, hours after rescue operations, the rescue teams recovered six bodies. Efforts are underway to trace three others.

The six bodies recovered were identified as AE Sundar Naik, Fathima, Mohan and three others.

Energy minister Jagdish Reddy and Transmission Corporation (Transco) and Generation Corporation (Genco) CMD Prabhakar Rao are monitoring the rescue operation.