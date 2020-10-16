Telangana CM KCR seeks Rs 1,350 crore Central relief

Hyderabad: The state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who died in the rains that lashed the state on Tuesday and Wednesday and directed the officials to take up relief measures on a war-footing.



At a review meeting held here on Thursday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao informed that he had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking liberal Central help. According to preliminary estimation, KCR said the damage to the crops and property was assessed to be around Rs 5000 crore and he had asked the Centre to give an immediate relief of Rs 1350 crore.

He directed the officials to supply food packets, rice, pulses and other essential commodities and three quilts per every house. He also sanctioned Rs 5 crore to the GHMC for taking up relief works in the city.

The CM said for those whose houses which fully collapsed, new houses would be constructed and in case of partial damage financial assistance would be given for repairs.

The houses which were built on nalas (drains) and got washed away in floodwaters, the government would construct new houses on government land. He asked the officials to give top priority to drain out the stagnated water, repair breaches to various tanks and restore power supply.

He observed that colonies built within the FTL limits were flooded. The CM instructed that henceforth while giving permissions to apartments, there should be a regulation to make sure that such incidents do not recur.

The officials explained the losses suffered in their department's jurisdiction due to heavy rains and floods. The impact was more in LB Nagar, Charminar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad Zones. In Hyderabad, 14 houses were totally damaged and 65 houses were partially damaged. They also said that 72 rehabilitation centres were opened and 1.10 lakh people were accommodated there. In all, 30 towns in the state and 238 colonies in GHMC limits were flooded and 150 roads across the state suffered damage.

Similarly, 101 tanks were breached and 26 tank bunds were damaged. It is estimated that the loss for the Water Resources department was Rs 50 crore. Panchayat roads were damaged at 475 places, roads breached at 269 places and the loss is estimated at Rs 295 crore.