Telangana: CM KCR's wife Shobha offers Bonam at Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao's wife Shobha visited Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad on the occasion of Bonalu and performed special puja by offering Bonam and silks robes to the goddess. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Joginipalli Santosh. After visiting the temple, she went to Deputy Speaker Padma Rao's house.



Earlier, Secunderabad Ujjain Mahankali Bonalu took off on a grand note and is going on smoothly with devotees offering prayers from the early morning. Endowments Minister Indirakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav presented silk garments to the goddess at the Mahankali Bonalu festival. Also, Minister Indira Reddy and his wife presented a Bonam.



Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu is held in splendor and the VIPs visiting the temple have also increased. Women devotees are flocking in large numbers and standing in the queue with Bonalu. It takes over an hour for the completion of darshans. The devotees performed pujas by offering Bonalu adhering to covid regulations. Masks are offered to all the devotees who came to the temple premises. Temple officials said all regulations were being followed in the wake of the corona.