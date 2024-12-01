Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Announces Historic Loan Waiver for Farmers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that his government has made history by waiving ₹21,000 crore in loans for 25 lakh farmer families within its first year in power. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day Rythu Panduga (Farmers’ Festival) in Amistapur, Mahabubnagar district, the CM emphasized his administration's commitment to farmers' welfare.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers, advisors, and public representatives participated in the event, which showcased Telangana’s agricultural achievements. The CM announced an additional ₹2,747.67 crore loan waiver for 3,13,897 farmer families, taking the total to ₹21,000 crore for 25 lakh beneficiaries.

In his address, Revanth Reddy declared that farmers are now the “brand ambassadors” of the people’s government. Despite challenges like delayed water supply from Kaleshwaram, Telangana achieved a record production of 1.53 crore metric tons of paddy across 66 lakh acres. Farmers were also given ₹500 per quintal as a bonus, reflecting the state's commitment to their welfare.

The CM virtually launched several development projects and announced ₹255 crore for women's federations in the Mahabubnagar district. He reiterated his resolve to irrigate 20 lakh acres in Palamuru through Green Channel funds and promised industrial projects in Kodangal to provide employment to 25,000 women and youth.

Addressing land acquisition concerns, he assured fair compensation, rehabilitation, and job opportunities for affected families. As a native of the district, he vowed to ensure its progress with improved irrigation, funding, and development.

The grand event witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageswara Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha, Seethakka, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar.