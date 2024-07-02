Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls on Film Industry to Help Prevent Drugs

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has issued a advisory to the film industry, urging them to assist in the prevention of drug cybercrime. He emphasized the importance of film celebrities using their platform to raise awareness and address the societal issues plaguing the community.

Reddy stated that the film industry should not only approach the government for movie ticket price hikes or shooting permissions, but should also contribute to the welfare of society. He suggested that before the release of new movies, film stars should create drug awareness videos to educate the public. The government will offer support for such initiatives, he added.

"They are earning hundreds of crores.. The film industry should also do good for the society.. While taking crores of rupees, the film stars should make awareness videos for the welfare of the people," said CM Revanth Reddy.

Reddy proposed that these awareness videos be shown for free in theaters as a part of the government's efforts to control drug abuse. He commended Megastar Chiranjeevi for his involvement in a previous drug prevention initiative and called on more individuals in the film industry to step up for this cause.

The Chief Minister highlighted the detrimental effects of drugs and cybercrime on society, stressing the importance of collective action to combat such issues. He urged filmmakers to give back to society, considering the substantial contributions they receive from the community.