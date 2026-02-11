Telangana CM Revanth Reddy casts vote in Municipal Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy cast his vote at Kodangal ZP High School in Vikarabad district during the municipal elections. After voting, he left for Hyderabad and is scheduled to reach Shamshabad Airport before departing for Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka voted at the 9th ward polling station under Madhira Municipality. Meanwhile, Minister Vivek cast his ballot at polling booth number 227 in Hitech City, Mancherial.

The leaders participated in the electoral process as voting across various wards continues in the region.