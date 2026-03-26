Telangana CM Revanth Reddy express shock over Markapuram Bus Accident

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over a tragic road accident at Rayavaram in Markapuram Mandal, Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh, in which 13 people lost their lives and 20 others were seriously injured. He conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured via a post on the social media platform X.

The bus, operated by Harikrishna Private Travels, was travelling from Nirmal in Telangana to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh when it collided head-on with a tipper truck carrying gravel in the early hours of Thursday. Reports indicate that 13 passengers were burnt alive, while the injured were rushed to a hospital in Markapuram.

CM Revanth directed Telangana State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to collect details of the victims and coordinate with Andhra Pradesh officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Acting on his instructions, the Chief Secretary contacted Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Sai Prasad to obtain comprehensive information about the accident.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and several ministers, including Nara Lokesh, Anita, Savitha, Ramprasad Reddy, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Atchannaidu, have responded to the incident.