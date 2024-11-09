Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Mumbai, to campaign for Assembly Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to depart for Mumbai from Shamshabad airport at 8:30 AM on Saturday morning. According to sources from Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy's trip will focus on the upcoming assembly election campaign in Maharashtra.

Upon arrival in Mumbai, Reddy is expected to collaborate with fellow Congress leaders from Maharashtra as part of the election campaign efforts. Following the campaign activities, he will hold a press conference to discuss the party’s strategies and objectives for the upcoming elections.

It is anticipated that Revanth Reddy will return to Hyderabad on Saturday night after completing his engagements in Maharashtra.