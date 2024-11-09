Live
- Arguments filed in HC by PETA India to stop Kambala near Pilikula Zoo
- Siddarmaiah urges people to back Cong nominee in Sandur
- AP govt. releases second list of nominated posts
- People fed up with Waqf issue, says BJP chief Vijayendra
- This will be decade of Uttarakhand: PM Modi on state's 25th Foundation Day
- Pak connection surfaces in Rameswaram cafe blast
- Explosions in Syria's Aleppo linked to Israeli airstrike
- Notorious thief with criminal record of 42 cases arrested
- ‘Will secure Mekedatu nod before my last breath’
- IPS, IAS lady officers take their fight to Supreme Court
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Heads to Mumbai, to campaign for Assembly Elections
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to depart for Mumbai from Shamshabad airport at 8:30 AM on Saturday morning. According to sources from Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy's trip will focus on the upcoming assembly election campaign in Maharashtra.
Upon arrival in Mumbai, Reddy is expected to collaborate with fellow Congress leaders from Maharashtra as part of the election campaign efforts. Following the campaign activities, he will hold a press conference to discuss the party’s strategies and objectives for the upcoming elections.
It is anticipated that Revanth Reddy will return to Hyderabad on Saturday night after completing his engagements in Maharashtra.
