Telangana CM Revanth Reddy highlights rich culture of the state at an event

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the audience at the closing ceremony of a significant restoration project facilitated by the Telangana Government in partnership with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture. During his speech, CM Reddy highlighted the rich historical tapestry of Telangana, which boasts a legacy shaped by the Satavahanas, Kakatiyas, Qutb Shahis, and other notable dynasties.



"The region is home to architectural wonders like the Charminar, Golconda Fort, Qutub Shahi Tombs, Paige Tombs, Thousand Pillar Temple, Ramappa Temple, and Alampur Temples," Reddy emphasized, underscoring Telangana's abundance of cultural heritage. He referred to Hyderabad as 'Ganga Jamuna Tehjeeb,' reflecting the city's long-standing ethos of harmony and coexistence among diverse races and cultures.

The Chief Minister also noted the significance of the Qutub Shahi Heritage Park and the Seven Tombs of the Shahin Dynasty as enduring proofs of the region's architectural prowess and cultural richness. "Our government is committed to protecting Telangana's culture and heritage, ensuring it retains a proud place on the world map,” he affirmed.

Reddy expressed particular pride in the Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO-recognized world heritage site, and pointed out that the ongoing restoration initiative, which began with a Memorandum of Understanding in 2013, represents one of the largest conservation efforts globally, covering over 100 monuments across an expansive area of 106 acres.

On behalf of the Telangana Government and the citizens of Hyderabad, CM Reddy extended heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture for their collaboration and generosity in preserving Telangana's rich heritage.