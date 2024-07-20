Live
Just In
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham scheme
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has launched the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham scheme at Praja Bhavan, aimed at providing financial assistance to state candidates who have passed the Civil Services prelims. The scheme will be carried out in collaboration with the Singareni organisation, with the state candidates being provided with necessary support to help them in their preparation for the Civil Services mains.
In an interview conducted by the CM with the successful candidates, he emphasized the government's commitment to filling all job vacancies in the state and providing opportunities for the unemployed. The government's focus is on addressing the issues faced by job seekers and ensuring timely recruitment processes.
Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of encouraging Civils candidates and ensuring that those who clear the mains examination are offered suitable job placements.
He said that the job calendar has been set for filling all job vacancies before 9th December, with notifications issued on 2nd June. The CM stressed the significance of IAS and IPS officers for the state and urged successful Civils candidates to consider serving in the state after achieving their goals. The launch of the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham scheme further demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting and empowering job seekers in the state.