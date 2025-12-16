Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Union Ministers in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is currently on a visit to Delhi, where he has engaged in significant discussions with Union Ministers. On Tuesday, he met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During his meeting with Minister Sitharaman, Reddy presented the Telangana Vision Document, aimed at outlining the state's aspirations and future plans. He specifically requested that expenditures related to Young India Residential Schools be excluded from the state's Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits, which would provide much-needed financial flexibility.

Following this, Reddy held discussions with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to further address educational initiatives in Telangana. The Chief Minister's visit underscores the ongoing efforts to strengthen the state's relationship with the central government.