Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets WEF MD, seeks annual WEF meet in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Jeremy Jurgens, Managing Director of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on the sidelines of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, and proposed that a WEF follow-up conference be organised annually in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister highlighted Hyderabad’s growing stature as a global hub for technology, innovation and investment, and requested the WEF to consider the city as a permanent venue for post-Davos engagements. The WEF leadership informed him that a decision on the proposal would be taken in due course.

Mr Reddy also held discussions with Manju George, Head of C4IR Network Coordination. He briefed on the objectives of Telangana’s ‘Rising Vision’ and outlined the state’s long-term roadmap to transform Telangana into a $3 trillion economy, with a strong focus on innovation-led growth, sustainability and inclusive development.