Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Secures Key Deal with Unilever at World Economic Forum

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Telangana Rising delegation achieved a significant milestone at the World Economic Forum in Davos by finalizing a strategic agreement with Unilever, one of the world's largest FMCG companies. As part of the deal, Unilever will establish a palm oil production facility in Kamareddy district and a bottle cap manufacturing unit at another location in the state.

The agreement was finalized following discussions between CM Revanth Reddy, Industries and IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, and Unilever executives, including CEO Hein Schumacher and Chief Supply Chain Officer Willem Uijen.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy highlighted Telangana’s strategic location as a gateway to southern India, offering access to an expansive market. He shared the state's favorable business environment and ease of doing business, emphasizing its potential as a hub for industrial growth.

“Although Unilever has multiple centers across India, Telangana has remained untapped despite its vast consumer market and business-friendly policies. This partnership marks a new chapter for industrial expansion in the state,” CM Revanth Reddy stated.

Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher announced plans to set up a palm oil production and refining unit in Kamareddy district. Additionally, the company will establish a bottle cap manufacturing facility, addressing their current reliance on imports for these components.

The Chief Minister assured Unilever of full government support, including land allocation for the palm oil unit in Kamareddy. He reiterated Telangana’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and supporting Unilever’s expansion.

This collaboration is expected to enhance the state’s industrial landscape while reducing Unilever's dependence on external supply chains. Telangana continues to attract global investments, strengthening its position as a leading destination for innovation and industry.