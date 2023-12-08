Telangana CM Revanth starts Praja Darbar

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launched Praja Darbar at Jyothi Phule Bhavan today. People reached the bhavan in the morning to bring their grievances to the notice of the Chief Minister .









People from various districts came to Bhavan to submit memoranda to CM to resolve issues mainly seeking help for health ailments, help for their children to pursue higher studies and land related disputes pending on Dharani web portal etc.





There are long queues at Praja Bhavan. Along with Revanth Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is also there receiving petitions. For the first time after constructing this building which was earlier known as Pragati Bhavan it is seen buzzing with lots of people and hectic activity.

People expressed hapiness that now they have a window to express their grievances. So far they could not access anyone whom they could approach with petitions.