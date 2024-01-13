Telangana CM seeks nod for Hyderabad-Vijayawada industrial corridor

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday requested Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to grant approval for the establishment of a new industrial corridor between Hyderabad and Vijayawada via Miryalaguda.

He also sought final clearances for the proposed Hyderabad-Nagpur industrial corridor, estimating a substantial benefit of Rs 2,300 crore for Telangana.

In a meeting held in New Delhi, CM Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, presented various proposals for industrial development to Goyal.

He urged the Union Minister to reconsider the earlier plan of establishing a Pharma City between Hyderabad and Warangal and instead endorse the forthcoming proposal for a Pharma City to be submitted to the Centre.

Revanth Reddy also brought to Goyal's attention the relocation of the National Design Centre (NID) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and urged him to to sanction a NID for Telangana.

The Chief Minister also sought approval for a Mega Leather Park, already designated for Nellore district in undivided Andhra Pradesh, to be relocated to Telangana, where the necessary land in Karimnagar and Jangaon districts has been acquired.

Additionally, he appealed to Goyal to accord greenfield status to the Mega Textile Park in Warangal under the PM Mitra scheme.

Revanth Reddy emphasized the potential for accelerated industrial development, noting that the conversion from brownfield to greenfield would attract an additional Rs 300 crore in funds. Highlighting the state's readiness to establish industries related to technical textiles, such as bulletproof jackets, conveyor belts, and airbags, the CM urged Goyal to grant a Centre of Excellence for Technical Textiles/Testing Centre.

Furthermore, he requested the allocation of a National Handloom Technology Centre (IIHT) to Telangana, emphasising the positive impact it would have on training weavers in modern technology and enhancing their income levels, especially with seven handloom Clusters already established in the state. Union Industries Department Joint Secretary Balaji, Union Textiles Department Additional Secretary Rohit Kansal, State Textiles and Handlooms Department Director Alugu Varshini, TSIIC CEO Madhusudan, Delhi Telangana Bhavan OSD Sanjay Jaju, Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal and others also participated in the meeting.