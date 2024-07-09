Telangana CM thanks ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ unit for drug abuse awareness video

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday thanked ‘Bharateeyudu 2’ unit for making a video to create awareness against drug abuse.

The Chief Minister thanked superstar Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, director Shankar and Samuthirakani for doing the awareness video and helping the initiative of the state government for a drug-free society.

He said the actors and the filmmaker coming out with the video to create awareness is laudable.

The special video was made to coincide with the pre-release event of the movie in Hyderabad.

In this video, Kamal Haasan appealed to all to say no to drugs. “The path you choose decides your future. So, please say no to drugs,” he said using both Telugu and English.

The superstar congratulated the Telangana government for making it mandatory for such media events to give out such messages.

“Your future is in your hands. So, please say no to drugs,” said actor Sidsharth in Telugu.

“I appreciate and support this initiative by the Telangana government,” he added.

Earlier, Siddharth issued a clarification on Instagram that his comments about actors being socially responsible made at the press meeting were taken out of context.

He said he fully supports Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in his fight against drug abuse.

He had stated at the press conference that every actor is socially responsible. “We do things based on our conscience. Whichever Chief Minister requests us, we do it. No Chief Minister has by far told us we will help you only if you do this,” he said.

The actor later issued a clarification on Instagram.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had recently asked actors and filmmakers to create awareness videos about drug abuse and announced that this would be made a precondition for a hike in ticket prices during release or for permission for outdoor shooting.