Telangana CM urges Telugus in Gulf to remain alert

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has advised all Telugu people residing in Iran and other Gulf countries to remain extremely alert in view of reports of ongoing conflict in the region.

The Chief Minister urged them to strictly follow safety guidelines and adhere to advisories and warnings issued from time to time by Indian embassies in the respective countries.

The Chief Minister stated that, in case of any emergency, the State Government will coordinate with the Union Government to ensure the safe return of Telugu citizens.

He said the Telangana Government is continuously monitoring the situation of people from the State living in Iran and other Gulf nations.

Officials have been directed to remain prepared to take appropriate measures in coordination with the Centre if necessary. They were also instructed to maintain contact with Indian embassies and consulates in those countries.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the safety of Telangana citizens is the State Government’s highest priority and expressed hope that all Telugu people remain safe.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu has enquired about the safety and well-being of Telugus living in Bahrain. The situation in Bahrain following Iran’s attack on the US naval base is causing concern.

About 50,000 people from Andhra Pradesh are employed in Bahrain. They include a large number of people from Narsipatnam, an Assembly constituency in Anakapalli district represented by Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu.

The Speaker spoke to a few Telugus living in Bahrain and enquired about their safety. He urged the entire Telugu community to remain alert, take shelter in safe places and follow the advisories issued by the local government from time to time.

Ayyanna Patrudu assured the Telugus that if they face any emergency, the state government is ready to help them through the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

He said, if necessary, he would speak to Civil Aviation Minister K. Ram Mohan Naidu to safely bring back Telugus.