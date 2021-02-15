Telangana Congress facing rebel trouble in MLC polls

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress is likely to face rebel trouble in the ensuing elections to the two MLC seats under the Graduates' constituency as ticket aspirants who could not get the ticket have decided to file nominations as independent candidates from Hyderabad –Rangareddy- Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda- Warangal – Khammam graduate segments in the elections to be held on March 14. TPCC state leader A Harshvardhan Reddy announced that he would be in the fray as Congress rebel from the Hyderabad segment .

The Congress high command has announced senior leader G Chinna Reddy as the party candidate. Other senior leaders Ch Vamshichand Reddy and Sampath Kumar were distancing themselves from taking part in the party activities related to the poll campaign.

Senior leader and former MLA from Quthbullapur Assembly segment K Srisailam Goud was sulking for being ignored in the MLC elections.

The party was also facing the heat from the aspirants in Nalgonda- Warangal- Khammam graduates' constituency from where Ramu Naik would fight the election. Senior leaders Bellya Naik, D Sravan and Manavata Rai were aspiring for the ticket. Leaders said that a few of the aspirants may play a spoilsport. The party high command is trying to convince the leaders to give up the idea of fighting as rebels and help the party to win the seats in the crucial elections.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who held a day-long brainstorming meeting on MLC elections at party head office Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, urged the leaders to shed differences and work unitedly in the elections. He also warned of disciplinary action if any leader campaigned against the party candidate during the elections.