Telangana Congress files complaints against Assam CM

Telangana Congress leaders on Monday filed complaints against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma for the latter's insulting remarks on party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Complaints were filed in various police stations across Telangana demanding the arrest of Sarma.

In Jubilee Hills police station, TPCC president Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders lodged a complaint over Sarma's derogatory comments. He demanded that the police book a criminal case against Sarma and arrest him. Revanth and others also appealed to the police to register a case against the Assam chief minister under sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for promoting enmity between different groups.

"Sarma's comments are an insult to the motherhood of every woman and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda should give an immediate response over it and sack Biswa Sarma," Revanth said. Reddy demanded that the state police send a special team to arrest Sarma. He said if no action was taken on their complaints in 48 hours, the Congress party will stage protests in front of the offices of police commissioners and superintendents of police.

On Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condemning his Assam counterpart's offensive remarks, Revanth Reddy said he should go beyond mere condemnation and act by asking police to take action against Sarma.

He later asked all the district party leaders to file complaints at the Assam CM in their respective police stations.

Upon the call given by Revanth Reddy, Congress working president Jagga Reddy also filed a complaint against the Chief Minister of Assam at Sangareddy police station.