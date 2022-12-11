Telangana Congress Team : A Mix of New and Old

What would have been in the minds of those deciding on the new Telangana Congress Jumbo team? Can it be a strategy of adjusting anyone or everyone or is it more than that?

A close and sharp eye at the list answers how non political people working for the causes have been brought into the party and given important tasks and people already in place have been rewarded because of their works.

Kota Neelima - Noted author, academician and social activist, Neelima finds her name in the list of General Secretary of the party. An author of several books and research papers, Neelima has been working on several issues from women issues to farmers issues to students issue and others for a long time. She has been quite active during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra's interactions also.

Adankki Dayakar - Firebrand spokesperson of Telangana Congress finds his way as the General Secretary of the Telangana unit. Popular among youth and media, Dayakar has been very vocal for the congress leadership and was also seen quite active during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Srihari Mudiraj - Narayanpet District Congress President Srihari has been retained in the list because of his active involvement during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. As the Incharge for mobilization, Srihari worked day and night to make the Yatra successful as it entered from Makthal in Telangana which comes under Narayanpet District.

Vijaya Reddy - Ex TRS Corporator Vijaya also finds her name in list of General Secretary.