Telangana Congress to complain CEC against BRS alleging diversion of Rythu Bandhu funds
The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is planning to file a complaint with the Election Commission against the Telangana government, led by the BRS party. They allege that the government is involved in a conspiracy during the declaration of election results. The complaint will be submitted by a team led by TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj.
The Congress party has alleged the government of diverting funds meant for depositing in farmers' accounts under the Rythu Bandhu scheme towards payment of contractors' bills and claimed that efforts are being made to illegally register assigned lands around Hyderabad under the names of third parties. To address these issues, the Congress will request increased vigilance surveillance on government transactions through the complaint.
In addition to Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and other Congress leaders will accompany him to the Telangana EC office. It is also said that a complaint will be lodged with the Central Election Commission in Delhi regarding these matters.