Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Telangana Congress yet to come to clarity over seat-sharing with Left parties
The Congress party which will be making public 45 seats today is yet to reach consensus with Left parties which will be getting 4 seats.
The Congress party which will be making public 45 seats today is yet to reach consensus with Left parties which will be getting 4 seats.
As part of the national alliance INDIA, the Congress will be offering 2 seats each to CPI and CPM but the party is yet to arrive at a decision as to which of the seats should be offered to them. “Today or tomorrow, we will be able to reach a solution. We are offering 2 seats each for Left parties and waiting for alliance seats to be cleared. For now 45 seats will be announced. We will give Congress president to take appropriate decision on the remaining,” said K Muralidharan, the chairman of the screening committee for Telangana to media in Delhi
Muralidharan further clarified that the party will not be giving away seats to Left parties where the Congress has sitting MLAs. “The seats with sitting MLAs remains our priority and we are not ready to share with any body. Those 5 seats are important to us,” he added.