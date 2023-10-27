Telangana Congress yet to come to clarity over seat-sharing with Left parties

The Congress party which will be making public 45 seats today is yet to reach consensus with Left parties which will be getting 4 seats.

As part of the national alliance INDIA, the Congress will be offering 2 seats each to CPI and CPM but the party is yet to arrive at a decision as to which of the seats should be offered to them. “Today or tomorrow, we will be able to reach a solution. We are offering 2 seats each for Left parties and waiting for alliance seats to be cleared. For now 45 seats will be announced. We will give Congress president to take appropriate decision on the remaining,” said K Muralidharan, the chairman of the screening committee for Telangana to media in Delhi

Muralidharan further clarified that the party will not be giving away seats to Left parties where the Congress has sitting MLAs. “The seats with sitting MLAs remains our priority and we are not ready to share with any body. Those 5 seats are important to us,” he added.