Telangana: Convince Centre for BC census

Huzurabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao asked BJP leader Eatala Rajender to convince the BJP-led Union government to take up Backward Class communities' census across the country.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao passed a resolution twice in the State Assembly requesting the Central government to take up BC census across the country. Telangana Assembly also passed a unanimous resolution in favor of reservations for BCs in legislative bodies and constitution of a separate ministry for BCs," he reminded.

Minister Harish invited BJP Huzurabad town president Mahender Reddy and others into the TRS in Huzurabad on Sunday.

Later addressing the gathering, the Minister stated that founder of BC Welfare Association, R Krishnaiah, who has been agitating for the welfare of BC communities for the past few decades, also appreciated the Chief Minister for passing the resolution in the Assembly.

Asking Rajender, who was claiming himself as BC, to respond on the issue, Harish stated people would also consider him as BC if the latter convince the Central to take up BC census and set up a separate ministry for BCs.

Rajender was not in a position to explain to the public that he had constructed double bedroom houses or sanctioned a college or a stadium and others since he did nothing. Unable to explain the developmental works done by him, the BJP leader was trying to attract voters by telling lies, the Minister criticised. He alleged that instead of promising of doing various works for the people if elected in the byelection, Eatala was resorting to mudslinging on the TRS government. When the Union government introduced new farm laws, Rajender termed the BJP government as anti-farmers. How could BJP become a good party within four months period, the Minister questioned.

'Moreover, while continuing in the Health Minister post, Rajender criticised the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not supplying Covid vaccine and medicines to the State.

However, now the BJP leader changed voice for his selfish gains,' he pointed out. Harish said Central Ministers Kishan Reddy, Muralidharan and Smruthi Irani had campaigned in Huzurabad constituency but they promised nothing for the development of the constituency except criticising Telangana government and the TRS party. The Minister questioned how Rajender, who failed to protect BJP town president Mahender Reddy, who worked for the party for 22 years, could protect the public. Harish asked Mahender Reddy and others to work hard for the next fortnight for the victory of TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav.