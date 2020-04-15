Telangana cop tours villages on bicycle to bring awareness on coronavirus

To bring awareness among the people in villages on coronavirus, a sub-inspector chose an innovative way to make the people learn about the importance of following preventive measures to curb the deadly disease.

Puppala Shyam Prasad, a sub-inspector of Kamanpur in Peddapalli district is moving from village to village on a bicycle to educate the people about wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene to curb the spread of coronavirus. "Though the villagers were aware of coronavirus, they are not practicing the social distancing and are gathering in groups despite the curfew," the SI said.

Hence, Shyam Prasad decided to go into the public and educate them on taking precautionary measures. He says that people are not violating norms fearing the police registering cases against them. But before that, people should be educated on what is going on in the state. Even if there is no change in their attitude, then register cases against them, the sub-inspector said.

"I decided to tour in the villages on a bicycle to interact with the people as they are fearing of the police and rushing inside their houses seeing police jeeps and bikes," Prasad said adding that he toured in three villages out of the total 13 villages under Kamanpur police station limits.