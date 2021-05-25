Telangana Corona Update: On Monday, 1,500 out of 2,242 cases from villages

Hyderabad: Corona positive cases which had witnessed a steep surge in urban areas, now seems to be spreading in rural areas as well. The regular fever survey taken up by the Medical and Health department in the villages has clearly indicated that corona cases are on the rise in the rural areas.

According to top official sources, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the villages has been registering a steep increase. It is learnt that the cases have gone up by at least 40 per cent. The fever survey launched after the lockdown was announced has brought this fact to light.

Out of the total of 2,242 cases reported on Monday, 1500 cases were from rural districts, officials say.

The increase in the positive cases in villages has been observed in Vikarabad, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthi, Siddipet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Jagtial, Nagarkunool, Mahbubnagar, Peddapalli, Mahbubabad and Suryapet districts.



