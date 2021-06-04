Telangana: Covid-19 Treatment Begins At Mahbubnagar District Hospital With All Facilities

Mahbubnagar District Hospital has become one of the best hospitals for the poor by providing treatment to corona patients without any shortage. All kinds of facilities right from medicines, injections to oxygen and ventilators have been set up here. Thus people are joining the district hospital itself without going to private hospitals.

With the availability of a medical college, the facilities along with the staff at the hospital have improved. Currently, a separate ward with 500 beds has been set up here for corona patients. It has 170 oxygen, 60 ventilators and 270 normal beds. Corona patients are coming to the General Hospital not only from the joint Palamuru district but also from Rangareddy district as all facilities including oxygen have been set up. Patients also increased and thus finalist medical students are also taking up the duties.

So far, more than 3,000 Covid-19 patients have been treated at the Mahbubnagar District Hospital. Up to 40 Covid-19 patients are routinely hospitalized with serious complications. An oxygen tank was set up to prevent oxygen shortage. Several people donated 17 oxygen concentrators through charities. Free meals are regularly arranged for the patients who come here. A CT scan was also made available to those in need at the hospital.

Minister SrinivasGowda paid special attention to the facilities at the hospital. Efforts have been made to increase the number of beds by setting up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 13 kiloliters. District residents said that they are being treated at the district hospital without fear. Volunteers are also arranging free meals for the patients' relatives. Minister Srinivas Gowda is donating to the hospital through the Shantanarayan Gowda Charitable Trust established in the name of his father Narayan Gowda. However, the district residents had said that the government hospital is in a better condition now than in the past.